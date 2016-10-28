Malaysia rescuers scour jungle for missing Aussie hiker

KUALA LUMPUR: An Australian hiker missing for more than a week in remote Malaysian jungle is at the center of a major search, rescuers said Friday.

Andrew Gaskell, 26, set off alone into the rugged Mulu National Park on Borneo island on October 20, local fire and rescue chief Zulbada Alior told Agence France-Presse

“A local friend of Gaskell lodged a missing persons report on October 26. We immediately launched a rescue operation,” he said.

Zulbada said a total of 22 officers—park rangers, police and fire and rescue officers— were involved in the search.

“It is a thick forest out there. We have divided the search team into three groups covering a total area of 10 square kilometers (3.9 square miles).

Bian Rumei, an administrator at the Mulu National Park, told Agence France-Presse that Gaskell arrived at the park on October 19 but did no indicate his hiking plans.

The Mulu National Park is a UNESCO world heritage site and is famous for its caves, cliffs and gorges. AFP

AFP/CC