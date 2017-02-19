Malaysia seeks 4 more NKoreans in Kim killing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said Sunday they were seeking four more North Korean suspects in the assassination of Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother, but the four had left the country on the day of the killing.

The suspects were all male and aged between 33 and 57, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim told a press conference.

In addition to the four, three North Koreans were being sought to assist with enquiries, he said.

Police on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old North Korean man named Ri Jong Chol, who was later identified as an IT worker living here.

Officers had already detained a woman carrying a Vietnamese passport as well as an Indonesian woman and a Malaysian man over the killing.

Kim Jong-Nam died Monday after an unidentified liquid was sprayed in his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, an attack which Seoul says was carried out by female agents on Pyongyang’s orders.

The North has demanded his body be returned but Malaysia has refused the request and said it must remain in the country until identified through a DNA sample from a family member.

No family member has yet come forward, police said Sunday.

AFP