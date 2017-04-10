Malaysia seizes big shipment of rhino horns at airport

SEPANG, Malaysia: Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhinoceros horns imported from Mozambique, weighing 51.4 kg and worth 13.7 million ringgit ($3.1 million), a senior customs official said Monday. Airport customs director Hamzah Sundang said officials acting on a tip-off discovered the horns in a wooden crate at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport cargo terminal last Friday. The haul is the latest indication that Malaysia has become an Asian transit hub for the illicit ivory and rhino horn trade. The crate, listed as containing art objects, was imported from Mozambique on board a Qatar Airways flight which transited in Doha before arriving in Malaysia, Hamzah said in a statement. Hamzah said the destination was listed as being in the town of Nilai in Malaysia’s southern state of Negri Sembilan but it was a false address.

AFP