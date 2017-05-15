Malaysia seizes smuggled tortoises worth $300,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian customs foiled an attempt to smuggle hundreds of the world’s most endangered tortoises into the country from Madagascar, a senior official said Monday. The 330 ploughshare and radiated tortoises seized at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Sunday were worth $276,784, Abdul Wahid Sulong, deputy director of the customs department said. All of the reptiles were found alive, he added. “It is a big haul. It could be for the local market or for re-export. We are investigating,” the enforcement agency said in a statement.

AFP