Malaysia turns a new page in its politics

WHEN it did come, it came rather quietly. On Malaysia’s most recent election night, I was invited by the international media to the headquarters of the then ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party, expecting its president and Malaysia’s then prime minister, Najib Razak, to declare electoral victory, albeit a slimmer one. I was supposed to comment on yet another win for the world’s longest elected ruling party.

But when I arrived, the place was strewn not with graffiti, but with empty chairs in empty function halls. The few who did show up, probably UMNO party stalwarts, were glued to their handphones with dejected expressions. And Najib did not turn up at his own party headquarters. By midnight, the streets outside were eerily quiet, and it was clear – UMNO and its allies had lost the election.

But the election commission, which was supposed to impartially administer the election, was also criticized by many observers as being akin to have been “missing in action,” for it was taking its sweet time in announcing the official results. So many people, even commentators like ourselves, had to rely heavily on unconfirmed or unofficial results from sometimes unknown sources in order to provide what can only be called a semblance of electoral analysis.

But the election results, be it official, or otherwise, can only be described as tsunamic. One after another, ministers failed to retain their parliamentary seats (ministers, or secretaries, in Malaysia must be elected or appointed members of parliament). One after another, state legislatures also went for the then opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. By midnight, PH’s chairman and former prime minister Dr Mahathir claimed victory. But the official results were still slow in coming.

And the next day reminded many of old James Bond movie names, such as “The Living Daylight” (hopes alive, but wait is long), “Dr No” (a pun on Dr Mahathir’s not being able to be sworn in as new prime minister till late) and so on. The electoral drama kept unfolding, with various rumors making the rounds concerning various plots being under way to forestall the PH victory.

Najib, who finally appeared near noon to make what many expected to be a concession speech, did not exactly do that. He said instead no single party has attained a parliamentary majority to form a government. His emphasis on the party’s role in Malaysian politics was at best misleading, as Malaysia’s constitution clearly provided for the parliamentarian with majority support to be appointed as prime minister and thus form a government, with no mention of the majority having to come from the same party.

The drama came to somewhat of a close only when Dr Mahathir was finally sworn in as the new prime minister late in the night. Many sleep-deprived Malaysians finally could close their eyes for perhaps a few hours. But actually quite a few of them had in a sense “taken matters into their own hands.” For Dr Mahathir had previously promised a two-day holiday if Pakatan won the general election. But even though official results only trickled slowly in, many Malaysians had unilaterally decided they would have holiday the day after the election, testifying to their yearning for a regime change.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) government, with UMNO as its backbone party, has grown to be corrupt and arrogant after 60 years of uninterrupted rule. Cases after cases of corruption and abuses, with the famous 1MDB case being the most prominent one, were summarily brushed aside and let festering under the carpet. The holes created by these horrendous malpractices were attempted to be filled by the introduction of the hated goods and services tax (GST). Indeed, the GST was blamed for the rising cost of living. BN tried to implement targeted livelihood relief programs ranging from subsidies to outright cash, but in the end to no avail. The people want something more drastic – a wholesale change of government.

So, the PH government rode into power with high expectations from the people. There are at least two sets of issues which the new Malaysian government must tackle almost immediately. One is more socioeconomically related. The much-despised GST will have to be abolished, better still within the first 100 days of the new administration taking power, as promised in PH’s election manifesto. There are fears among some analysts that the scrapping of GST would cause a shortfall in the Malaysian government’s revenue stream. But others are of the opinion that the fixing of leakages in spending, cutting down unnecessary expenditure, together with stricter policing of previously rampant corruption, are more than enough to cope with such shortfall. It is hoped that with GST gone, the opportunistic price hikes can be more easily controlled, and the costs of living would not further escalate.

Another set of issues to be addressed expeditiously are legal and political in nature, and that is thorough, open and impartial investigations of those scandals and serious allegations that were well known even internationally but were ruthlessly concealed from even mere discussion back home. The people of Malaysia want answers as to how their money was stolen by the previous kleptocratic regime. Related to that are the sets of repressive laws that were enacted in recent years to stifle dissent, chief among which is the so-called anti-fake news law which has already had a chilling effect on freedom of expression. These laws must be repealed forthwith.

And Dr Mahathir does seem like a man in a hurry to fix things. He already named the core members of his cabinet, those in charge of finance, defense and home affairs. Several senior civil servants widely perceived to be in collusion with the misdeeds of the previous regime were removed from positions of power. And Najib too, was barred from leaving the country pending the investigations.

Malaysians welcome a new dawn and a new era in the country’s political progress, but we still have to work hard to secure and nurture this hard-earned genuine democracy.