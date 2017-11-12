Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrives for 31st Asean Summit

MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) Summit.

Najib Razak arrived on board his official plane, which landed at the Clark International Airport in Clark, Pampanga at around 12:35 p.m.

Razak will join other world leaders from Southeast Asia and, 10 other partners of the regional group in the biennial meet.

Razak is the sixth prime minister of Malaysia, sworn into the position on April 3, 2009 to succeed Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, according to published reports.

He started his political career in 1976, running for the seat in parliament left vacant by his father after he died and won unopposed as member of Parliament at a very young age of 23.

In the 1982 general elections, Razak stood in the state seat of Bandar Pekan and was subsequently appointed the Chief Minister of Pahang until 1986.

He was appointed as Minister of Defense in 1990 and was appointed to a much more prominent ministry — the Ministry of Education In 1995.

In 2000, Razak was appointed Minister of Defense for the second time.

In 2004, Razak became Deputy Prime Minister and was given a broad portfolio of responsibilities, including oversight of FELDA, the Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM), and the Election Commission. He also chaired more than 28 cabinet committees. He remained as Minister for Defense until 2008 when he became the Minister for Finance.

In 2014, Malaysia was rocked by two aviation disasters — the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370 in March of that year, and the shooting down of MH17 in Ukraine in July.

According to BBC News Asia, Razak and his team of leaders came under fire for mismanaging the government’s response to the first incident and providing inadequate and tardy information to families.

“He learnt his lesson with a speedier response to the MH17 incident, and successfully negotiated with Ukrainian rebel leaders to secure the bodies of victims and the flight recorders,” said BBC

Razak was born on July 23, 1953 in the district of Kuala Lipis in the state of Pahang. He is the eldest son of the second Prime Minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein who was credited with playing a part in securing independence from Britain in 1957. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA