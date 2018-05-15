Malaysia’s political fallout by the numbers

YESTERDAY (Monday) was the first real business day in Malaysia after last Wednesday’s landmark election that shoved the Najib Razak-led Barisan Nasional machine out of power, the start of a fresh week after a couple of days to let the dust settle, so to speak. Returning Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and most of his team have been formally installed and the general sense of policy direction under his government established. So with things now a little clearer, the markets can pass practical initial judgments on Malaysia’s prospects.

Evidently the markets are not impressed, because in the areas that really count – the bond and currency markets – the situation for Malaysian issues as of midday Monday could be kindly described as a train wreck: Malaysian 5-year and 10-year bond yields had jumped nearly 3 percent, and the ringgit slid almost 1 percent.

That clear negative vote was provoked primarily by one thing – the insistence by the Mahathir government that it would drop Malaysia’s 6 percent goods and services tax (GST), a measure implemented in 2015 and intended to ease Malaysia’s reliance on revenue from the state-owned oil company Petronas, as well as reduce the government’s growing budget deficits. The system, which took about six years of political wrangling to put into effect, replaced an outmoded sales-and-services tax regime of between 5 and 15 percent.

Even though it was probably cosmetically helped by coming into force at a time when oil prices were in a state of collapse, the GST pretty much worked as advertised, improving the government’s revenue position and earning it some moderately favorable assessments from the major credit agencies (Fitch was the only one that actually made a change, however, upgrading the country’s outlook from negative to neutral to stable over the period from late 2014 to early 2016 when the GST was being finalized and rolled out).

The GST has not been universally popular in Malaysia, to put it mildly; in that, the country’s experience might be considered similar to the current populist backlash to the Philippines’ tax reform program. It also fell under suspicion because it was a product of the scandal-riddled Najib machine, which by the time the GST went into effect has lost so much credibility that, by default, the first question anyone asked about any new government initiative involving money in any way was, “How are they using it to rip off the country this time?”

Looking at it objectively, however, and disregarding the potential for leakage – which is a problem of people, not systems in this case – the GST has been largely effective and appropriate, although improvements could be made in its administration.

Mahathir’s public position is not necessarily that the GST is bad from an economic standpoint, but that it is not so necessary for the sake of fiscal discipline that the Malaysian people and businesses have to abide by a system they dislike. The government has sufficient revenues without the GST, the Mahathir administration has repeatedly assured the public and the markets, and so for all intents and purposes it is gone, although what the alternative to it will be has not yet been described.

Therein lies the problem, and the reason the initial admiration for Mahathir’s victory over the problematic Najib regime has quickly evaporated and replaced by serious misgivings. The only alternative to GST is “not GST,” which means something similar to the old goods-and-services tax and an increased emphasis on oil revenues, which, as far as the markets and the ratings agencies are concerned, represents a credit-negative step backward for Malaysia.

But there are some strong arguments in Mahathir’s favor. The man is generally regarded as the father of modern Malaysia and oversaw the country’s economic emergence during his previous 22-year rule, and so probably is entitled to some benefit of the doubt. And his striking while the political iron is hot with respect to the unpopular GST is happening when oil prices are coincidentally on the upswing, which supports his contention that Malaysia’s government revenues are adequate without the GST.

Oil revenues are volatile, however, and a world that has had the experience of watching Venezuela implode and Gulf States wrestle with unaccustomed financial difficulties when prices go south is naturally going to look askance at any economic plan that seems to largely depend on that not happening. The skepticism expressed in real terms of climbing bond yields makes the success of Mahathir’s initiative at least a bit more difficult, because it has the practical effect of increasing Malaysia’s government debt.

In a more specific application, it works against one possible solution to the $2.5 billion in debt incurred through bonds issued by the Najib government’s ill-starred 1MDB creation and its subsidiaries. Exchanging those bonds, which are now utter junk (at last report, they’re trading at about 70 cents on the dollar), for more valuable Malaysian government bonds would be one way for Mahathir to get out from under that particular financial mess. However, that is a less attractive alternative for the government if regular Malaysian bonds run prolonged high yields due to market uncertainty over the viability of the new government’s economic program.

