Malaysia’s scandal-hit PM faces ex-mentor

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians went to the polls on Wednesday in one of the country’s closest ever elections which pits scandal-hit Prime Minister Najib Razak against his one-time mentor, 92-year-old former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad.

Najib is seeking to retain power at the head of a regime that has ruled Malaysia since independence in 1957, but veteran ex-leader Mahathir’s shock comeback has upended the election race.

Angered by a massive financial scandal that has tarnished Malaysia’s international image, Mahathir has teamed up with an alliance of parties that opposed him when he was in power, and which includes jailed opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim—his former nemesis.

Najib’s ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is seen as likely to retain power mainly due to an electoral system critics say has been heavily manipulated to favor the government, but analysts predict the government will lose the popular vote for the second consecutive election.

Malaysian elections have long been plagued by allegations of fraud and as voting got underway, both opposition leaders and senior BN members claimed their phones had been jammed by spam calls in an attempt to stop them communicating with their teams.

The race is expected to be tight. The opposition alliance has gained ground in recent weeks as Mahathir, who ruled with an iron fist for 22 years, has chipped away at the government’s key support base, the Muslim Malay majority.

Early signs pointed to a high turnout, which could help the opposition, with long lines forming at polling stations across the country. The Election Commission said that turnout was 55 percent as of 1 p.m. (0500 GMT).

“We can see a big difference in terms of enthusiasm from voters” compared to previous elections, said commission chief Mohamad Hashim Abdullah.

He put the early rush down to a forecast of rain in the afternoon and messages circulating on social media warning people to vote early to prevent their names being used in election fraud.

Polls close at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT), with results expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Mahathir cast his ballot alongside his wife in the northern city of Alor Setar, his birthplace, with a huge crowd turning out to greet them.

