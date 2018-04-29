Malaysia’s scandal-hit PM faces tough fight as poll battle starts

LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA: Campaigning for Malaysia’s general election began on Saturday with flag-waving supporters hitting the streets, as the scandal-hit government fights to retain power in one of the toughest poll battles since independence six decades ago. Prime Minister Najib Razak faces a stern test at next month’s vote due to the controversy surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and a challenge from his former mentor and veteran ex-leader, Mahathir Mohamad. Mahathir, a strongman who led Malaysia for over two decades, has shaken up the race with a surprise comeback at the age of 92 as the prime ministerial candidate in an opposition alliance packed with parties he crushed while in power. But Najib’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which has been in power since independence from Britain in 1957, is tipped to win due to splits within the opposition, and what critics warn will be widespread cheating at the dirtiest election in Malaysian history. In the unlikely event that Mahathir wins the May 9 poll, he will become the world’s oldest prime minister.

AFP