Malditas fall to Thais in AFC Asian Cup

The Philippine women’s national football team remained in contention for the last berth to the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Women’s World Cup 2019 despite losing to Thailand, 1-3, in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup 2018 on Friday at the King Abdullah 2nd Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

A brace by Kanjana Sung-ngoen and a converted free kick by Silawan Intamee sealed the Chaba Kaew’s second straight entry to the highest women’s football tilt and sent the Malditas to the fifth place match.

The Philippines wound up on Group A’s third spot with three points and is set to tackle the other group’s third seed for the final ticket to France.

Thailand finished second with six points while group leader China formalized its top seeding after an 8-1 demolition of host Jordan.

With nothing but a win needed to advance to the semifinals and grab a World Cup slot, the Malditas displayed a strong start in the Southeast Asian derby. Quinley Quezada shot wide and opening game heroine Sarina Bolden also produced a chance.

Marisa Park almost got the opener for the national squad in the 22nd minute as the midfielder dribbled her way into the box and launched a shot only to be caught by goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing.

It was Thailand though that started the scoring six minutes later when Taneekarn Dangda’s shot hit the left arm of skipper Tahnai Annis inside the box. Kanjana scored via the ensuing penalty kick past shotstopper Kearra Bastes-Jones.

Kanjana doubled the lead in the 53rd before Silawan buried a setpiece for a three-goal cushion, virtually securing the Thais’ place in the knockout phase for the first time in 32 years.

Jesse Shugg scored a consolation goal for the Filipina booters in the stoppage time.

The Philippines will take on either one of South Korea, Australia or Japan for the final World Cup seat on Tuesday morning (Philippine time) at the Amman International Stadium