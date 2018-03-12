Male celeb’s dual personality

This good-looking, talented and charming TV personality with a spotless reputation may be admired by all but he actually lives a secret life. He is always on the prowl for single women and doesn’t just go after one or two but as many as he can at the same time.

Yet, you cannot call this personality a player because he is all bark and no bite. According to the grapevine, he loves exchanging flirty conversations and making women feel special just to use them as his beard!

Once a girl finally falls in love, he vanishes into thin air since his true gender preference is one of his own. MJ MARFORI