‘Malevolent’ pro-federalism congressmen get Lacson’s goat

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has chided some members of the House of Representatives for expressing their desire to stay in power while the government transitions to federalism, extend their terms and get rid of term limits.

“This early, some members of Congress are already showing their real intentions that are bordering on personal interests. The Filipino people, who will ultimately be tasked to ratify the new Constitution, are not stupid not to see the malevolence even at this early stage,” he said on Tuesday.

“The irony is that it is their elected representatives who may be campaigning against what they are too eager to accomplish. Worse, these congressmen don’t even realize the negative effect of what they’re doing,” Lacson added.

Meanwhile, Sen. Francis Pangilinan also on Tuesday said he will hold public debates on a planned Charter change (Cha-cha) to shift to federalism, adding that he will also reject efforts to “railroad” the process.

According to Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, he will conduct hearings when Congress resumes session on the third week of January to “hear all sides on the matter of Charter change.”

“We will conduct [the]hearings promptly. We will not be a cause for delay but neither will we be pressured into coming up with a hastily crafted committee report,” he said in a text message.

Pangilinan noted that Senators Franklin Drilon, Richard Gordon and Juan Miguel Zubiri have filed separate resolutions seeking to amend the Constitution.

Drilon and Zubiri are pushing for Cha-cha through a Constitutional Convention (Con-Con) while Gordon wants Congress to decide which mode to adopt to amend the Charter.

“These measures will be heard together and we will tackle questions such as whether it ought to be Con-Ass [Constitutional Assembly] or Con-Con, whether the voting is separate or joint as well as tackle the proposal to the shift to a federal form of government,” Pangilinan said.

He added, “In the end, the timetable is a matter that we will discuss with the committee members and the Senate leadership and try and come up with a consensus. I am just the chairman of the committee. The say of every member must be taken into consideration.”

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd is set to file this week a resolution asking Congress to convene as a Con-Ass to tackle constitutional amendments in preparation for the shift to federalism.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito also on Tuesday said he is inclined to support Pimentel’s timetable to subject the draft new Charter to a plebiscite in May 2019.

“This should give the Con-Ass enough time to study the proposed changes [in]the Constitution, particularly the shift to federalism. We should not railroad a process that would fundamentally alter our system of government,” he added.

“But the most important issue for me is that Congress has to vote separately. I am not prepared to support a process that would diminish the power and independence of the [Senate],” Ejercito said.