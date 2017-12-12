Mall employee shot dead in Koronadal City

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The police are looking into the motive for the killing of Jenelyn Gansing, 20, a counter checker of KCC Mall and resident of Barangay Desawo, T’boli, South Cotabato. Police said Gansing was walking along dimly lit Upper Osmena Street in Koronadal City when unidentified gunmen shot her in the face at about 8 p.m. on Monday. She was on the way to her boarding house from the mall when the motorcycl- riding men opened fire. Neighbors brought her to the South Cotabato provincial hospital where she was declared dead. Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered two empty shells for cal. 45 pistol.