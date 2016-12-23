Mall-goers get a delightful Christmas surprise at Greenbelt

Delighting Ayala Malls’ patrons, Greenbelt, kicked off the holidays with a concert dubbed Season of Merry with Markki Stroem and the Manila Symphony Orchestra at Greenbelt 3 Park.

The talented musicians filled the air with their delightful renditions of timeless Christmas carols as mall-goers could not resist but take a seat at the park and revel in the sweet music.

One passerby, a tourist, was simply ecstatic with the musical surprise. “We were just walking around, doing what tourists do, when we came across the concert. It was an unexpected and wonderful treat!”

Another happy shopper was unable to contain her happiness. “It’s great that Ayala Malls has concerts like these to treat mall-goers. It’s a great way to end a day of shopping and eating! I hope to bring my children next time.”

Capping off the night of musical revelry, an awe-inspiring fireworks display lit up the night sky in a very fitting way to ring in the holidays.