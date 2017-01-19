Malolos bats for JanUARY 23 as special WORKING holiday

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan: Residents of this capital city urged the passage of a bill declaring January 23 of every year a national holiday to commemorate the First Philippine Republic, which was inaugurated here on January 23, 1899. Alejandro Joson Jr., a former village chief of Barangay Tikay in the city, said the people of Malolos are hoping that President Rodrigo Duterte will make their dream come true, referring to House Bill (HB) 477 that Bulacan First District Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado authored and filed in Congress. HB 447 is an act declaring January 23 as special working holiday, which was approved on third reading by Congress. The First Philippine Republic was inaugurated at Barasoain Church in this historic capital city where Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo was proclaimed as elected President of the new Republic.