BISHOP Jose Oliveros of the diocese of Malolos, Bulacan passed away on Friday, according to Monsignor Pablo Legazpi, Vicar General of the Diocese of Malolos. He was 71.

Quoted in a report, Legazpi said Oliveros died at about 9 a.m. No other details are available as of posting time.

Oliveros was born on Sept. 11, 1946. He became a priest in November 1970, was appointed bishop of Malolos in May 2004 and installed in August of the same year. ENRIQUE AGCAOILI