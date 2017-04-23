Malolos village chief shot dead

Unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle shot dead a village chief on broad daylight in Barangay Atlag in the City of Malolos on Friday afternoon. Police Supt. Heryl Bruno identified the slain village chief as Carlito Borlongan Sr., 62, of Barangay Babatnin. The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. while the victim was about to board a passenger boat going home along Atlag Port near the gasoline station after attending a meeting at Malolos City Hall. Prior to that, the victim was seen withdrawing cash from a bank where he was followed by the two suspects up to the port and shot him in the head.