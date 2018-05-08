Malolot, Soto top Clark Global City Duathlon

Mark Malolot of DeRosa-Corsa and Jennifer Soto of Team TriDelta emerged as the top male and female finishers, respectively, in the Clark Global City Duathlon held last Sunday.

The top three male finishers recorded times of less than two hours and 30 minutes in finishing the 6 –kilometer run-60km bike-4 km run race.

Malolot finished first with a time record of two hours, 22 minutes and 32 seconds in the 18-24 age-group. Team Podium BF Baguio’s Edison Morales emerged as second fastest overall and 1st placer in the 40-44 age group with 2:25:58. Sante Barley’s Don Velasco was declared third fastest overall and 1st placer in the 30-34 category with 2:28:31.

Jennifer Soto was the only female to beat the three-hour mark, posting 2:59:31 to rule the female 40-44 age group. Paynet-Amigo Tri’s Camilla Brooks-Chua finished second with 3:02:04. Century Tri Hard’s Tiffany Batilo posted 3:03:36 to place first in the female 35-39 category.

In the Bike King-organized event supported by Clark Global City, Udenna Group, Phoenix Pulse Technology, NLEX-SCTEx Metro Pacific Tollways, Standard Insurance, Oh So Healthy, Gatorade, On Shoes, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, Gardenia, Royce Hotel & Casino, TIMEX, and media partner Philippine Star, team DeCorsa-Rosa celebrities Gerald Anderson and Jake Cuenca proved their mettle in the sprint event consisting of a 3 km run—30 km bike—2 km run. Anderson won 1st place in the male 20-29 category. Cuenca came in 5th in the 30-39 age group, which was won by Mark Jester Cajucom.

Other champions in the long-distance duathlon which kicked off on the grounds of the Clark Global City in Pampanga and made its way through the SCTex before returning to Clark, were Oscar Miguel Mapalo and Kimberly Li (25-29), Grace Laurenciana (30-34), Bryan Lucas (35-39), Leoniza Gusilatar and Edward Luna (45-49), Eduardo Pertierra (50-54), Rune Stroem (55-59), and Melchior Chofong (60-above).

Team Sante Barley took home the top team honors with a combined time of 14:07:39.In the relay division, New Orleans Tri won the family relay title, ELYU PNP claimed the all-male relay title, FUEGO dominated the all-female relay, and Tri-top Hummer won the mixed relay.

The roster of sprint distance age-group champions include Samantha Nalo and Aldrin Elagio (15-19), Kim Kilgroe (20-29), Marychiel Morales (30-39), Marie Rachella Ng and George Vilog (40-49), Nancy Reyes (50-above), Efren Rosales (50-59), and June Donato (male 60-above).

The Clark Global City Duathlon attracted 650 participants. For complete race results, visit www.bikekingphilippines.com