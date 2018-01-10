Malouda appeals to CAS over French Guiana ban

LAUSANNE: Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda, who was given a two-match ban for playing for French Guiana at last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, will appeal his suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old made 80 international appearances for France between 2004 and 2012, but became available for his country of birth as it is a non-FIFA association.

But he was ruled ineligible for the Gold Cup, as the North and Central American tournament uses FIFA rules.

Malouda played French Guiana’s second match in the United States last July anyway, meaning that the game was forfeited to Honduras after originally finishing as a 0-0 draw.

He was suspended for two games by CONCACAF, given a stadium ban and fined, while the Guiana Football League was also fined.

Malouda told AFP last month that he was considering his future as a player, having not played club football since a stint with Dehli Dynamos in the Indian Super League in 2016.

He spent six seasons with Chelsea after signing from Lyon in 2007, winning the 2012 Champions League, the 2010 Premier League title and three FA Cups.

AFP