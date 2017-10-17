Maltese blogger who accused government of corruption killed by car bomb

VALLETTA: Daphne Caruana Galizia, a prominent Maltese journalist and blogger who made repeated and detailed corruption allegations against Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s inner circle, was killed by a car bomb on Monday. Muscat condemned the killing as a “barbaric” act and ordered security services to devote maximum resources to bringing those responsible to justice. “What happened today is unacceptable on various levels. Today is a black day for our democracy and our freedom of speech,” he told reporters. Caruana Galizia, 53, died mid-afternoon, close to her home in Bidnija in the north of the island. The force of the blast reduced her car to pieces and catapulted the journalist’s body into a nearby field, witnesses said. She leaves a husband and three sons.

AFP