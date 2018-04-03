Maltreated Negrense OFW returns home

BACOLOD CITY: A Negrense overseas filipino worker (OFW) who was allegedly maltreated by her employer in Saudi Arabia finally returned home and reunited with her family here.

Edrelyn Cauntoy arrived at the Bredco port in Bacolod City on board an inter-island vessel at 1 p.m. on Saturday after staying for a few days in Manila to look for her fare home.

Cauntoy’s case went viral after a netizen posted her video asking for help while locked inside a stockroom by her female employer in Saudi Arabia and fed only with noodles and spoiled food.

Her mother Anita approached local radio station Aksyon Radyo-Bacolod and asked them to help rescue her daughter.

The radio station then knocked on the doors of different government agencies, including militant group Migrante, which worked out Cauntoy’s rescue and repatriation.

Aksyon Radyo-Bacolod fetched Cauntoy from the port and brought her to her house in Purok Limbo, Barangay Poblacion in Bago City.

Cauntoy said she thought she would die because her situation in Saudi Arabia “was very hard.”

She added that she could hardly walk when finally set free by her employer from the stockroom after being imprisoned for one week.

She said all her belongings were held by her employer.

“I am very thankful that I am alive,” she said.