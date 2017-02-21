In celebration of The Rotary Foundation’s 100th Year Anniversary, the Rotary Club of Mandaluyong-Pasig-San Juan (ManPaSan) partnered with the doctors from Kalusugan ng Kababaihang Pangkabayanan, Inc. (KKP) to conduct a medical mission for women dubbed as “Malusog na Mommy, Malusog na Baby” Project. This project was held on February 12 at the San Juan Gym. More than 130 pregnant women from San Juan City availed of the free pre-natal check up and ultrasound examination. Many non-pregnant women also benefited from the OB consultations, breast examination, and cervical cancer screening. Medicines and vitamins were given out by Tata Communications. Audio-visual presentations on breast cancer and other women medical concerns were continuously shown throughout the activity. To make it more worthwhile for the women beneficiaries, short lectures on partner violence and women’s rights were provided by Rio Grace Otara of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Members of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dambana also helped with the project by taking care of the children of the women beneficiaries while they availed of the medical services.