Malversation through negligence

Dear PAO,

My friend was recently hired as a payroll employee of a government agency. She was asked to deposit a certain amount for the agency. Since she knew the cashier of the bank that day as they were college classmates, she left the money with the cashier. As she was about to go out of the bank to buy food, the bank manager who saw what she did called her attention and asked to wait for the completion of her transaction before leaving the bank premises. Being new, she did not think that there was anything wrong with what she did. The manager told her that she can be held liable for malversation of public funds if she is shown to be remiss in her job. Is that true even if she did not take any money for her personal use? Please advise me on this matter.

Ms. Libra

Dear Ms. Libra,

Malversation of public funds is a crime punishable under our law. It is provided under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, as recently amended by Republic Act (RA) 10951t:

“Any public officer who, by reason of the duties of his office, is accountable for public funds or property, shall appropriate the same or shall take or misappropriate or shall consent, through abandonment or negligence, shall permit any other person to take such public funds or property, wholly or partially, or shall otherwise be guilty of the misappropriation or malversation of such funds or property x x x

x x x

The failure of a public officer to have duly forthcoming any public funds or property with which he is chargeable, upon demand by any duly authorized officer, shall be prima facie evidence that he has put such missing funds or property to personal uses.”

Taking into account the foregoing legal provision, the following elements must be present in order for the crime of malversation to exist:(a) The offender is a public officer; (b) He had the custody or control of funds or property by reason of the duties of his office; (c) Those funds or property were public funds or property for which he was accountable; (d) He appropriated, took, misappropriated or consented or, through abandonment or negligence, permitted another person to take them (The Revised Penal Code, Criminal Law, Book II, Justice Luis Reyes, Sixteenth Edition, 2006, p. 400).

Corollary, for your friend to be held liable for the crime of malversation of public funds, we believe that it should not only be shown that she was remiss in her job. Rather, it must be clearly shown that she is a public officer who, by reason of the duties of her position, has/had custody or control of the subject public funds and, even if there is no proof that she misappropriated such funds for her personal uses that she consented or, through negligence, permitted another person to take such public funds. If she does not have such public funds in her possession when the same is demanded from her and she cannot offer a satisfactory explanation, then she is presumed to have placed such missing funds to her personal use pursuant to the last paragraph of Article 217 of the above-mentioned law.

The Supreme Court through Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta, in its recent ruling in Hernan vs. Sandiganbayan (G. R. No. 217874, December 5, 2017), elucidated:

“The court quotes, with approval, the trial court’s ruling, viz.:

Even if the claim of Hernan, i.e., that she actually left the amount of P11,300.00 and the corresponding deposit slip with the Bank Teller Ngaosi and she came back to retrieve the deposit slip later, is to be believed and then it came out that the said P11,300.00 was not credited to the account of DoTC [Department of Transportation and Communications] with the Land Bank and was in fact missing, still accused Hernan should be convicted of malversation because in this latter situation she permits through inexcusable negligence another person to take the money. And this is still malversation under Article 217.

Said ruling was, in fact, duly reiterated by the Sandiganbayan in its decision, thus:

x x x As consistently ruled by jurisprudence, a public officer may be held liable for malversation even if he does not use public property or funds under his custody for his personal benefit, but consents to the taking thereof by another person, or, through abandonment or negligence, permitted such taking. The accused, by her negligence, simply created the opportunity for the misappropriation. Even her justification that her deposits, which were not machine-validated, were nonetheless acknowledged by the bank cannot fortify her defense. On the contrary, it all the more emphasizes her propensity for negligence each time that she accepted deposit slips, which were not machine-validated, her only proof of receipt of her deposits” (Emphasis supplied).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net