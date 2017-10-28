Mamaril shines in 12th Highlands Ladies Cup

Jordan Mamaril fired a four-under 68 to capture the low net plum in the 12th Highlands Ladies Cup last October 14 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club in Talisay, Batangas.

Mamaril, a 9-handicapper, finished with a 77 gross score during the rain-hit tournament. He also hit the longest drive on hole no. 2 with 387 yards.

He shared the top honors with RJ Rizada who posted 75 to snare the low gross plum. Rizada edged out Johann See via countback.

See, meanwhile, clinched the Class A crown with 75 gross for a net 69. Nemesio Pagtakhan finished second with a net 70 from an 81 gross.

Class B division winner Willy Maldia notched a 71 net as he beat Gerry Romualdez via countback.

Pablito del Villar also won via countback in Group C after scoring 76 against Gerard Aceret.

Ladies champion Shiela Ward had a 79 gross for net 69 besting Careth Ricamonte’s gross 78 for a net 70.

Special award winners were Roy Bjorklund (most accurate drive) and Ruben Uy (nearest to the pin).

Proceeds of the tournament will go to the Sisters of Mary and the Boys and Girls Town in Silang, Cavite.

The tournament was backed by diamond sponsors Auto Nation Group, Inc., Pacific Online and W Group of Companies and platinum sponsors including Leisure & Resorts World Corp., Powerball Gaming & Entertainment Corp., Royal Caribbean Corp., San Miguel Corp., Security Bank and SM Retail.

Other backers of the event were Baron Travel Corp., Lucerne Philippines and Regent Travel, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kaiser Int’l Health Group, New Golden City Builders, Petron, Smart Communications, Splash and SM Prime.