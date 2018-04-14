Mamaril shines in TAWGC qualifying tournament

Connie Mamaril earned a berth to the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup (TAWGC) Grand Finals after winning the TAWGC Philippine qualifying tournament last April 6 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

A travel agent and operator, Mamaril scored 49 points at the Legends to represent the Philippines to the TAWGC Grand Finals in Antalya, Turkey in November. Mamaril will also be aiming for entry into the Turkish Airlines Open pro-am.

Mamaril will fly Turkish Airlines on business class and will enjoy an eight-night accommodation at the five-star Titanic Golf Deluxe Hotel.

Sandy Romualdez finished second with 44 points followed by Mike Aquino with 43.

Overall gross champion Jones Tulod finished with 74 gross.

The nearest to the pin competition on the seventh hole were won by Marty Ilagan and Michelle del Rosario for men and women’s side, respectively.

“We would like to thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Manila a huge success,” Erhan Balaban, General Manager of Turkish Airlines Manila said in a statement to The Manila Times.

“Once again, it was a fantastic tournament in the TAWGC series and congratulations to our winner, Connie Mamaril. We wish her the best of luck in Antalya,” he added.

Balaban said the airline is committed to the aspirational vision of sporting competition and trusts its ability to unite people from different nations. Besides golf, the airline’s support extends to football, basketball and rugby.

The TAWGC draws more than 8,000 invited guests competing in more than 100 tournaments around the world.

The tournament was co-presented by The Manila Times and backed by The Financial Times, National, Titanic Hotels, and clothing partner Ruck & Maul.