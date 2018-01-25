‘Mamasapano massacre’ hardly remembered on 3rd anniversary

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The killing of 44 members of the Special Action Forces (SAF 44) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Barangay Tukalanipao, Mamasapano here on January 25, 2015 was hardly remembered on its third year.

The Manila Times tried to get reactions from relatives of those who died in the bloody encounter that involved some of the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) but most people appeared to downplay the incident now.

One Maguindanao resident, who identified himself as Kaka Alih, said that “SAF 44” was dead.

Apparently the people here do not want to open old wounds. Even Mamasapano Mayor Datu Benzar Ampatuan did not want to talk about the incident anymore.

The MILF alleged that what had happened in Mamasapano was a mis-encounter considering there was ongoing peace negotiations with the government and the PNP did not coordinate before entering the MILF-controlled territory.

Members of the SAF were enforcing “Oplan Exodus” purposely to get Malaysian terrorist and bomb maker Zulkifli bin Hir, alias “Marwan,” dead or alive.

The SAF 44 incident affected the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) during the term of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd as the House of Representatives at that time had refused to act on it.

On Thursday, Senator Miguel Zubiri, chairman of the Subcommittee on Bangsamoro Basic Law arrived in Cotabato City to conduct a public hearing on the BBL version that he sponsored (Senate Bill No. 1646).

Zubiri was with senators Sonny Angara, Jose Victor Ejercito and Risa Hontiveros. During the entire proceedings of the public hearing at Shariff Kabunsuan Complex, however, no one ever mentioned that it was the third anniversary of Mamasapano.

Meanwhile, Myrna Jo Henry, a staff of ARMM-HEART (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao – Humanitarian Emergency Assistance Response Team), said they conducted the People’s Day in observance of the Mamasapano encounter, as per directive of Gov. Mujiv Hataman.

She said several line agencies provided various services – medical, dental, package of essential non-communicable diseases, supplemental feeding, jobs fair, distribution of books, seedlings and fingerlings, legal services to farmers and land titling, and basic rescue orientation. JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL