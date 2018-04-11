‘Mamma Mia!’ returns to Manila

Smash hit musical “Mama Mia!” returns to Manila as part of its international tour for a strictly limited season at The Theater at Solaire on September 29. Tickets started selling on Wednesday.

Described as “the sunniest of all musicals” and “ABBA-solutely fabulous” by the British entertainment press, Mamma Mia is an ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of sensational ‘70s to early ‘80s Swedish musical group ABBA’s timeless songs via an enchanting tale on a Greek island paradise.

The narrative power of more than 22 of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Does Your Mother Know” and of course Mamma Mia, propels this charming story of love, laughter and friendship.

The musical has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

From West End- to global-phenomenon, the London show has been one of only five musicals to run for more than 10 years both on Broadway and in the West End. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

The show was last performed in Manila in 2012 to an audience of over 45,000.

The Mamma Mia! International Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Bjorn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal, Stage Entertainment and NGM, and is presented in Manila by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, Ticketworld and Concertus Manila.