Man chops up wife in QC

A MAN was arrested in Quezon City for chopping up his wife out of “hatred,” police said.

The suspect, Orlando Estrera, claimed he heard “voices” pushing him to kill his wife.

“May naririnig akong boses…sabi kasi darating daw ‘yung tunay ko talagang asawa (I’ve been hearing voices…saying that I will meet my real wife soon),” the suspect, who appeared dazed, said when he was presented to the media.

Estrera said stress from his job and other personal problems might have affected his way of thinking.

“He didn’t explicitly say the reason for killing his wife but we are [saying]that it [was]generally hatred that urged him to do it,” Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Guillermo Eleazar told The Manila Times on Monday.

Investigators found that at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, the mutilated body of Estrera’s wife, Heide, was found scattered all over the floor inside their house in Barangay Holy Spirit.

Her arms and legs were cut off, while her intestines were removed from her body.

Recovered from the crime scene were a 13-inch hammer beneath Heide’s body and a kitchen knife with traces of blood on the handle.

The body of the victim was moved to the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Estrera will be charged with parricide and was placed under the custody of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit.

“Estrera will also most likely undergo a psychiatric evaluation based on the decision of the local court,” Eleazar added.