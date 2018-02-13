Man detained for stepping on Chinese flag

A Guangdong Province man was detained after he was caught on video stepping all over a Chinese flag while conducting a traditional ceremony, thepaper.cn reported.

The man surnamed Zhong was charged with flag desecration, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Zhong turned himself in to Guangning county police on Saturday. Local law enforcement had been investigating after the video had been uploaded on social media and drew the attention of China’s internet authorities.

The video shows Zhong conducting a folk ceremony on a sidewalk that involved people in traditional lion dance costumes.

The flag is laid on the ground. Zhong then steps on the flag while waving ceremonial objects during the ceremony. GLOBAL TIMES