Man dies while having a massage in Caloocan Spa

A MAN died while having a massage on Thursday afternoon at the Majestic Health Spa at 571 Mac Arthur Highway, Caloocan City. Caloocan police chief Senior Supt. Restituto Arcanghel said Tomas Ramon De Guzman, 54, of 342 Paterno St. Libis, Binangonan, Rizal was reportedly lying on his back while having a massage at about 4 p.m. when he suddenly stood up and requested his attendant to get his medicine. The former was surprised when De Guzman collapsed and lost consciousness prompting her to ask the counter for assistance. He was rushed to the Manila Central University Hospital where he was declared dead. De Guzman’s body is at the hospital morgue waiting to be claimed by his nearest kin. Investigators are not ruling out foul play until they get the autopsy report.