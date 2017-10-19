Man holding drugs gunned down in Tondo

A man clutching two sachets of shabu was shot dead by an unidentified man in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday.

Advertisements

Police Officer 3 Michael Marragun said the victim was 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-7 in height, clad in red shirt, black shorts, and slippers. He died of gun shot wounds in the head and chest.

A witness, Edgardo Labong, said he heard the victim pleading for his life.

“Huwag po, kuya (Please, don’t brother),” Labong heard the victim said.

When he rushed out of his house, he heard shots and saw the victim sprawled on the pavement.

Labong rushed to the nearby Asuncion Police Community Precinct and reported the incident.

Police recovered two sachets of suspected shabu and two spent shells of .40 caliber pistol.

No one in the neighborhood could give details as to the background of the victim and the gunman.

It was not clear if the victim was a drug user or a pusher.

Police were still investigating the incident.