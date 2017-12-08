Man impersonating Negros police director arrested

BACOLOD CITY: A civilian introducing himself as the newly-appointed director of the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office was arrested on Thursday by the San Carlos City Police Office.

Noel Celestino of Purok SMI Village, Sinawal, General Santos, on Monday impersonated Senior Supt. Noel Garcia, the newly-installed provincial police director.

Celestino was arrested after Police Officer 1 Epifanio Salem 3rd, 32 of San Carlos City and a member of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6 and assigned to the unit’s motorpool compound in Barangay Punao, reported that while he was attending a Sunday worship service at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Algers Community Center, the pastor introduced Celestino as the new provincial police director.

Salem immediately reported the matter to his superiors and Celestino was arrested shortly at the house of Pastor Nelson Berondo.

He said Celestino asked him for P1,500 in exchange for the approval of Salem’s request for reassignment.

Celestino was presented to the media on Thursday.

Senior Supt. Rodolfo Castil, police provincial director, warned the public against persons who pretend to be police officers.

“Do not immediately believe them. Ask for proof of identification,” Castil said.

Celestino, who is detained at the San Carlos police station, has been charged with usurpation of authority.

He said everything was “just a joke for him” and added that he did not expect his racket will be exposed.

Celestino added that he has regretted his actions and asked for forgiveness from his victims.