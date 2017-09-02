Man jailed for stabbing neighbor’s dog to death

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Angelito Tomada was locked up in jail for stabbing to death his neighbor’s dog. Senior Police Officer 4 Rommel Villaro of Divisoria Police Station said dog owner Cassandra Mampatilan filed charges against Tomada for violation of the Animal Welfare Act of 1996. The pet dog, a mixed breed of Poodle and Datsun, died of stab wounds. Tomada, 54, told the police that he stabbed the dog for fear that it would attack him when it went inside his house Wednesday. Mampatilan, however, told police that Tomada was drunk when he stabbed the dog. It was corroborated by their neighbors. The Animal Welfare Act also imposes imprisonment of not less than six months nor more than two years or P1,000 to P5,000 fine on any person found violating the law. Tomada was released from jail after posting P4,000 bail on Thursday.