Man loses hand as explosive meant for ‘meddlesome’ neighbor goes off

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A man lost his hand on Tuesday after an explosive went off while he was trying to throw it at his neighbor’s house following a quarrel in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines.

The explosion ripped off the hand of Antonio de la Cruz, but his neighbor, SPO1 Osbert Fernando, was also wounded while trying to disarm him in the village of Tetuan.

De la Cruz had a spat with a retired judge whom he accused of meddling in a quarrel between him and his wife.

The woman, who is working for the retired judge, had repeatedly sought help from the elderly employer because of the frequent beatings she gets from de la Cruz every time they argued.

The old man had advised de la Cruz not to hurt his wife and this angered him, saying, the retired judge – also a neighbor – should not have involved himself in their domestic problem. AL JACINTO