Man in mourning shot, wounded

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A 26-year-old man grieving over the death of her mother was shot several times while attending to the woman’s funeral wake in Molave town in the southern Filipino province of Zamboanga del Sur, police said on Tuesday.

Police said Joseph Tago, tired from attending to those who visited his mother’s wake, took a nap inside his vehicle but was shot several times by two motorcycle-riding gunmen, who escaped after Sunday’s attack.

Crime investigators recovered six bullet casings fired from a .45-caliber pistol from the scene.

An initial police report suggested the attack was motivated by a grudge.

No other details were made available by the police on the identity of the shooters.

Tago was brought to Igano Community Hospital where he is being operated on by doctors.

Police are still investigating the attack.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.