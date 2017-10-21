Man Nabbed for voyeurism

A man who threatened his former girlfriend to upload her naked photos on the internet if she will not reconcile with him was arrested in an entrapment over the weekend in Malabon City. Jaymar Gozon, 28, of Barangay Bagumbayan South, Navotas City was arrested by policemen inside a fast food chain in Rizal Avenue, Barangay Tañong after his ex-girlfriend Camille Atienza, 25, agreed to meet up with him. Insp. Paul Dennis Javier, Malabon chief investigator, said Atienza sought the assistance of authorities after Gozon posted her naked photos and videos on private messenge application and threatened to post them on Facebook. During his arrest, Gozon yielded a cellular phone with stored naked photos and videos of Atienza. Police said Gozon was charged with violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009 and Grave Coercion before the Malabon City Prosecutors Office.

