Man posing as CIDG agent nabbed for estafa

BACOLOD CITY: A man claiming to be an agent of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was arrested by legitimate operatives at Luisa Medel National High School in Barangay Tangub here. Police identified the suspect as Michael James Vargas, 29, Greenplains Subdivision, Barangay Singcang-Airport. Senior Police Officer 3 Ramiro Gocotano, CIDG-Bacolod chief field investigator, said Joseph Yanson and Mariel Takamatsu, filed a complaint against Vargas, who allegedly introduced himself as CIDG operative with the rank of Senior Police Officer 4. Yanson claimed Vargas borrowed P170,000 cash from him, but failed to pay back. Vargas also used the name of former CIDG-Negros chief, Chief Insp. Ariel Artillero, claiming he was ordered by the latter to borrow P50,000 from Yanson. Takamatsu, also claimed Vargas rented her vehicle, but did not pay the rental after 41 days. Vargas was arrested through the Global Positioning System beacon in the vehicle he rented from Takamatsu. Vargas is facing two counts of estafa and usurpation of authority.