Man shot dead ONBOARD A bus in La Union

SAN JUAN, La Union: A drug suspect was shot dead by a lone gunman before alighting from a bus along the national highway in Taboc Village here on Wednesday. The victim, Michael Macusi, of Poblacion, Sudipen, La Union was dead-on-arrival at the Bacnotan Municipality District Hospital, with a gun shot in the head. La Union Police Provincial Office said Macusi, an alleged drug suspect, and the unidentified gunman, boarded the Mosuela Bus in Balaoan, La Union Plaza bound to San Fernando City. Upon reaching Taboc, the gunman stopped the bus to get off and then shot at Macusi at close range before alighting. Witnesses said the killer casually walked to a waiting accomplice on board a motorcycle and sped away. Police were also looking into the possibility of revenge as a motive in Macusi’s murder after an elderly woman was killed last month in which he was a suspect.