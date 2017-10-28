Man who threatened to upload teener’s nude photos arrested

POLICE arrested a man who tried to extort money from a woman and her daughter in exchange for not uploading the nude photos of the latter on Facebook in an entrapment Thursday night in Valenzuela City. The suspect, Rommel James Montemayor, 24 of 107-C Sta Monica Compound 1, Malinta, Balubaran was collared by operatives of Valenzuela Police Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) after he took the money in a plant pot left behind by the victims on his instructions. In a report submitted to the office of Valenzuela police chief Senior Supt. Ronaldo Mendoza, the 14-year old victim and her 33-year old mother sought police assistance after the suspect, using Facebook Messenger, demanded P50,000 from them in exchange for not posting the nude photos of the teenager. The suspect continuously communicated with the victims until he agreed to lower his demand to P8,000 and instructed the mother and her daughter to proceed to Santa Monica Chapel in Balubaran, Malinta around 8:45 p.m. and place the money on the plant box of the chapel.

Advertisements