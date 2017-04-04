How to manage knee osteoarthritis pain

With aging comes the associated aches and pains older people have warned then younger ones about. One of the most common diseases associated within joint pain is osteoarthritis.

Most commonly found in the knee, osteoarthritis is caused by the wearing down of cartilage and loss of fluid cushioning in the knee joint. That wear and tear to the knee joint causes swelling, pain, stiffness and decreased range of motion. Many cases can be debilitating and make everyday living a challenge.

Knee osteoarthritis is prevalent in adults over the age of 45, and more likely found in women than men. It is also common in athletes and those who participate in extreme sports. Detection starts with a physical exam followed by X-rays to look for characteristics in the body such as narrowing joint space between the bones, cysts and uneven joints.

Hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan, is a natural substance found in joint cartilage and in the synovial fluid that fills knee joints and acts like a lubricant and a cushion in the knee.

In knee osteoarthritis, the hyaluronic acid within the synovial fluid of the knee joint becomes diluted and breaks down, reducing its natural properties.

Managing knee osteoarthritis pain is one treatment goal. However, the severity of that pain determines which type of treatment is best for each patient. Pain levels are categorized as mild, moderate and severe.

Exercising and maintaining a healthy weight can help alleviate mild pain. Moderate pain treatments include taking over-the-counter pain relievers or anti-inflammatory medicines. Severe osteoarthritis is detected on X-ray by bone touching bone and usually results in a total knee replacement.

Those who suffer from mild to moderate osteoarthritis knee pain have another non-invasive option for treatment. These patients may begin joint fluid therapy with hyaluronic acid products that are injected directly into the knee joint. These products are proven safe, effective and have been shown to relieve pain.

The latest product available to manage knee osteoarthritis pain is called GELSYN-3™. With GELSYN-3, patients receive a weekly injection in their knee over a period of three weeks. These injections contain a highly purified solution of hyaluronic acid to provide relief of knee pain and may also delay the need for total knee replacement surgery. A three-injection regimen of GELSYN-3 delivers long-lasting knee osteoarthritis pain relief for up to six months.

Visit www.GELSYN3.com to know more about hyaluronic acid products.

NORTH AMERICAN PRECIS SYNDICATE