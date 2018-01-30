Management by love

People do business for profit. However, there is no guarantee of profit for one’s business. The owner takes the risk and hires a manager to run the firm according to his interests. The manager optimizes the contribution of the firm’s physical and human resources to produce goods and services that satisfy customers’ needs. In so doing, customers would want to pay more and costs are minimized. The goal and result is profit. This is the traditional theory of the firm where profit maximization and efficiency are central.

The late Peter Drucker, however, espoused the idea that human beings are central in management. Management’s primary task is to develop people and bring out the best in them. For him, tapping human ability and attitude can make great strides in productivity more than the management of things and techniques. Unlike things and techniques, a human being is not just “a cog in the machine” but rather the main value-adding resource of the organization. It is a resource whose involvement, commitment and participation should be actively sought and promoted by management. Good financial results can be achieved when people are motivated and are given opportunities to develop their capabilities. Profit is necessarily achieved and is surpassed with human development.

Philosophers of antiquity and the Middle Ages have, indeed, seen that a human being is not just a cog in the machine. Boethius, a Roman philosopher, defined a person as an “individual substance of a rational nature.” St. Thomas Aquinas elucidated this idea further by affirming that as a person, a human being has the power to understand the truth and love the good. The traditional theory of the firm can, therefore, be enhanced to include values such as love.

Love is wishing the good for the person loved. It means seeking to satisfy another person’s needs and helping him to become better as a person. The manager should be a person imbued with love. Peter Drucker’s words best explain why this should be so: “A manager develops people. Through the way he manages he makes it easy or difficult for them to develop themselves. He directs people or misdirects them. He brings out what is in them or he stifles them. He strengthens their integrity or he corrupts them. He trains them to stand upright and strong or he deforms them.”

In the organizational context, it is uniting oneself with other individuals in the organization. In the early 2000s, the Social Security System (SSS) was on the brink of bankruptcy. Corazon de la Paz-Bernardo, then President of SSS, took a pay cut to decrease costs and prevent layoffs. Other members of the management team followed suit. It certainly helped SSS recover.

When love is present in organizations, people act selflessly and seek the good of others, especially in making decisions. The environment is imbued with appreciation and respect. Love creates a better work environment and paves the way for better organizational performance. Human behavior is no longer based on mere self-interest. It gives a role to the interests of others and recognizes the moral duties we have for one another,

Indeed, the firm, as a human institution, should not omit an important aspect of human life such as love. In the words of Peter Drucker, we see a transition from “a management aligned to maximization of shareholder value to management by values.” When managers practice love, it certainly makes a difference in managing, working and living.

Dr. Tibon is an associate professor and chair of the Management & Organization Department of DLSU’s Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business. She teaches various management subjects. She can be reached at maria.victoria.tibon@dlsu.edu.ph