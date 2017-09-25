Manager pulls hamstring in celebrating Valencia triumph

MADRID: Valencia moved ahead of Real Madrid into fourth in La Liga as Simone Zaza’s winner five minutes from time edged a thrilling 3-2 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

However, it was all too much for Valencia manager Marcelino who pulled his hamstring in celebrating the winner.

Three times Valencia took the lead in San Sebastian, whilst both sides were also reduced to 10 men in the second-half.

Rodrigo’s early tap in was cancelled out by Aritz Elustondo’s header before half-time.

Nacho Vidal put Valencia back in front but Sociedad, who have now lost three games in a week, battled back through Mikel Oyarzabal’s fine finish.

Igor Zubeldia and Geoffrey Kondogbia both then saw red for second bookable offences to set up a grandstand finish.

And a game of high quality got the ending it deserved as Goncalo Guedes showed excellent vision to pick out Zaza to smash home his fifth goal of the season.

Valencia remain unbeaten in six games since Marcelino took charge after two seasons in the doldrums littered with managerial changes.

In total 20 goals were scored in five La Liga games on Sunday as Espanyol, Getafe and Celta Vigo also celebrated big wins.

Deportivo la Coruna boss Pepe Mel faced calls to resign as the Galicians lost 4-1 at Espanyol to slip into the relegation zone.

Villarreal’s disappointing start to the season also continued as they were blown away after the break in losing 4-0 at Getafe.

Celta thrashed Eibar 4-0 to ease the pressure of former Barcelona assistant coach Eusebio Unzue.

And Leganes are up to sixth thanks to a 2-0 win at Las Palmas.

