Managing technology in academe

Part 4

THE previous week we dwelt on the soft technology that graduate school professors use in classes on seminar formats. We distinguished hard technologies as “tangible components that can be purchased and assembled into assistive-technology systems. They include everything from simple mouth sticks to computers and software.” From the same source, we referred to soft technologies to include “the human areas of decision-making, strategy development, training, and concept formation.” Hence the processes, approaches, methods and techniques enacted by us academics to deliver teaching and learning is soft technology. We described the two formats of professor-led seminars as well as the two formats of student-led discussion seminar formats and the pros and cons. At end, the general advice boils down to careful preparation of the professor to achieve the learning objectives of the seminar. This consists in listing and giving before the seminar guide questions, whether formulated with students or by the professor alone to ensure that class discussions are not off tangent—to place in academic context class discussion and ensure a vibrant intellectual discourse on the assigned topics.<https://www.ryerson.ca/content/dam/lt/…/teachinggrad uatestudents_handout.pdf>. More on this at the website of Ryerson University’s The Teaching and Learning Office.

Using the internet for one’s research “journey.” Keeping to our topic on technology, the internet may be said to be a boon for preparing capstones that present-day academic programs require—the research paper. Tied to this, is the observation of fellow academics and students themselves of the “struggle” students undergo during a laborious literature review mostly sourced from the web to come up with their “must do” write-ups of the theoretical and conceptual frameworks of their research capstones. How does one go about composing the theoretical and conceptual framework? Given a research topic in mind, the student begins a literature review about the topic taking note of the collection and analysis of numerical data, the findings and inferences resulting from studies on the topic. The review would include major theories related to the proposed research and which will compose the theoretical framework— “an abstract logical structure of meaning that guides the development of the study.” From the theoretical framework, the researcher draws out the concepts (the research variables) to write the conceptual framework of the study.

Organizing the review of literature. At the risk of being repetitious, we stress that the aim of the review of literature is to determine the current state of knowledge about a particular research topic. The researcher records the main points of each source, noting down how findings of the studies relate, if they do, to each other such as the demographic setting, the findings and recommendations as well as the limitations of the studies and the gaps. Gaps are areas for which missing or insufficient information on a research question cannot warrant a definite conclusion nor provide solutions. A review of literature should be well organized—putting similar findings together in a paragraph and pointing out contrary findings and/or gaps using connectives such as “similarly,” “likewise,” “contrary to these findings,” “however,” etc. From the review of literature are drawn the “must do” theoretical and conceptual frameworks.

What is a theory? The Review of Literature describes, identifies existing theories on the subject of the candidate’s proposed research. What is a theory? Theories are made up of concepts. Concepts are abstractions or mental representations. For example: a married woman is a concept of a woman in a married state. Relationships or no relationships between and/or among concepts are expressed in theories. These relationships can be used to explain “things that happened in the past, to describe things that are happening right now, and to predict things that may happen in the future.”<https://noabdforme.wordpress.com/2014/09/30/theoryvsconcept/>.To illustrate: married women in organizations are more motivated by higher pay than by awards of recognition. This theory shows relationship of 1) motivation; 2) married women; and 3) higher pay, etc. Said in another way, concepts are intellectual representations of actual phenomena in real life, such as stress, motivation, married women, loyalty etc. derived from actual observation. Since a research is a study on a particular phenomenon or sets of phenomena, the researcher will identify the theories and construct the theoretical framework. <https://college-college-life.knoji.com/what-is-the-difference-between-the-theoretical-fr..>.

The theoretical framework. Drawing from the review of literature, the researcher organizes the theoretical framework. This framework is a synthesis of the time-tested theories “that embody the findings of numerous investigations on how phenomena occur” drawn from the researcher’s review of the literature on the research topic. Theories are phenomena. They “provide a general representation of relationships between things in a given phenomenon.” Synthesizing means organizing in a paragraph/s similar findings and in another paragraph/s, what may be contrary findings or gaps using appropriate connectives.https://college-college-life.knoji.com/what-is-the-difference-between-the-theoretical-fr…

The conceptual framework and the research paradigm. While the theoretical framework is a broader synthesis of theories on the topic, the conceptual framework “embodies the specific direction by which the research will have to be undertaken.” The researcher’s study will draw from the theoretical framework only those concepts which are the focus of his/her study. These concepts and their relationships if any, will compose the conceptual framework of the study. In other words, the conceptual framework explains the concepts within the context of the theories which compose said concepts. “Statistically speaking, the conceptual framework describes the relationship between specific variables (concepts) identified in the research study. These variables are concepts drawn from the theory/theories which will govern the chosen research study. It also outlines the input, process and output of the whole investigation. The conceptual framework is also called the research paradigm,” and is translated into the schematic diagram of the study.<https://college-college-life.knoji.com/what-is-the-difference-between-the-theoretical-fr…>

