Manalang sizzles as Titans score first win in D-League

Robbie Manalang exploded with 40 points to carry AMA Online Education to its first win at the expense of the gutsy Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 96-93, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the JCSGO Gym in Quezon City.

Manalang, who played just his second D-League game, knocked down eight triples and crucial free throws en route to his offensive eruption as the Titans finally snagged their breakthrough win after a three-game slump.

AMA almost blew a huge 28-point lead, which it erected in the third quarter. Head coach Mark Herrera attributed their near collapse to fatigue.

”The players got tired. We had a depleted lineup this time so the players, especially the guards, played extended minutes,” said Herrera, whose squad sped off to a blazing 12-0 start.

Herrera also bared that former pro Mark Andaya, one of the Titans’ latest recruits, was not able to suit up due to conflict in schedule.

Newly-recruited guard James Martinez chalked 18 points built on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the field while team skipper Genmar Bragais chipped in 17 markers and seven rebounds for the Titans.

Collegiate star Arvin Tolentino struggled in his debut, scoring six points on a paltry 3-of-11 shooting. The 6-foot-5 Far Eastern University forward though hauled down a team-high 14 rebounds.

Tolentino’s last basket at the 9:43 mark of the third frame gave AMA a commanding 54-26 lead at the onset of the second half.

Batangas-EAC, however, fought its way back into the game, unleashing a 13-4 run to trim the deficit down to 84-90 and forge a thrilling endgame.

Manalang sank four shots from the foul line to keep the Generals at bay, 95-88, but Jerome Garcia dropped five straight points to tally the narrowest gap at 93-95 with 11 seconds left.

Martinez then split from the charity stripe before Earvin Mendoza muffed the potential game-tying trey as time expired.

Cedrick De Joya paced Batangas with 21 points while Cedric Ablaza and Garcia added 17 and 15 markers, respectively.

The Generals fell to their fourth loss in as many games.

Meanwhile, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has granted the request of Mila’s Lechon to disband its team.

In a meeting with PBA technical head Eric Castro, team owner Aika Salanguit cited internal problem as reason for dissolving the team while refusing to elaborate. Salanguit promised that Mila’s will join next conference with an improved and competitive roster.

Before leaving the season-opening conference, the Mighty Roasters never won in their four outings, which included a 55-102 whipping to Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University in their last game.