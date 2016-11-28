Manalo siblings seek Gordon’s help

AFTER failing to get assistance from the Commission on Human Rights, members of the Manalo family who have been expelled from the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) have sought the intervention of the Philippine National Red Cross (PRC).

Felix Nathaniel “Ka Angel” Manalo and Lolita “Lottie” Manalo-Hemedez, siblings of INC executive minister Eduardo Manalo, asked the help of Sen. Richard Gordon, who is the chairman of the PRC.

“We beg you to please help us end our suffering and restore our human dignity through the intervention of the PRC. We hope and pray that you will act with utmost concern at heart and urgency in mind,” the siblings said in their letters sent to the office of Gordon last week.

They claimed that their movements are being controlled by private security personnel who have been illegally and forcibly posted inside their compound in Tandang Sora, Quezon City.

“It is unfortunate that the Commission on Human Rights under Chairman Chito Gascon has ignored our pleas for help and assistance as well, forcing our families to live under inhuman conditions,” they added.

The siblings claimed that they were denied the right to confer with their lawyers, relatives and friends.

Gordon said the PRC is willing to provide help to the Manalos but the problem can be better handled by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Our principal objective is assisting the most vulnerable especially during disasters, but we will help them (Manalos) if needed,” the senator said.