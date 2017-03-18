Manalo transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa jail

Dismissed Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) member Felix Nathaniel “Angel” Manalo and two of his companions were transferred to the Metro Manila District Jail in Camp BagongDiwa, Taguig City (Metro Manila) over the weekend.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the reason for the transfer was the court order issued by Judge Luisito Cortez, of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 84, that the three accused in the Manalo siblings case be confined at the Camp Bagong Diwa facility.

Eleazar said that the commitment order covered Jonathan Ledesma, accused of direct assault with frustrated murder; and also Felix Nathaniel “Angel” Villanueva Manalo II and Victor Eraño “Jem” Manalo Hemedes who are accused of violation of Republic Act No 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Act.

Ledesma is accused of firing at QCPD officers serving a search warrant after an earlier shooting incident where two people were wounded on the building they occupied in the INC compound at No. 36 Tandang Sora, Culiat, Quezon City (Metro Manila), wounding two police operatives.

The three and 24 other occupants of the building were arrested after police found and seized five different kinds of assault rifles, assorted ammunition and assorted spare parts of firearms last March 2. After a few days detention, the 24 were released by the prosecutor for further investigation of the charges against them.

Another raid on March 8 at the said compound yielded a large cache of firearms which included 56 long firearms, 17 short firearms, 27 grenades and close to 18,000 rounds of live ammunition.

Eleazar said Manalo and his companions were charged after they failed to show any license proving ownership of the firearms.

He added that QCPD just merely complied with the court order.