Mananquil not rushing Duno for world title bout

Promoter and manager Jim Claude Mananquil said they are in no rush to give the newly-crowned Filipino World Boxing Council (WBC) youth intercontinental lightweight champion Romero Duno a world title fight after his impressive knockout win last week.

The 21-year-old Romero of Tagum Davao del Norte stole the limelight last Friday at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, when he knocked out the erstwhile undefeated Mexican Christian Gonzalez in the second round of their regional title bout.

But the young promoter won’t put Duno in the lion’s den yet.

“We’re not rushing him (Duno) because he is still very young at 21. We need to take it slowly and his tremendous victory last Friday was a good indication that he’ll be a promising fighter,” Mananquil told The Manila Times on Wednesday via overseas call.

Mananquil added that he is planning to send Duno to the United States for training this year before defending his regional title.

“Our priority now is to send him back to the US for training to improve more his power, footwork and skills as a boxer. He can fight in a world title level,” Manaquil said.

“About his first title defense? We’re still planning it if it’s going to be in the Philippines or outside,” he added.

Duno (13-1 win-loss record with 12 knockouts), in a separate interview, said he is willing to wait for the right time.

“I’m ready to fight anyone even if it’s a world title bout, but of course my manager has the final say,” Duno said.