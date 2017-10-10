Mandaluyong barangay chairman killed

A MOTORCYCLE-riding gunman shot dead Goody Tolentino, chairman of Barangay Poblacion in Mandaluyong City at 6 p.m. on Monday. Senior Supt. Joaquin Alva, Mandaluyong police chief, said Tolentino was inside a billiard hall when the suspect, wearing a black jacket, approached him and shot him at close range. Authorities said two men on board a motorcycle were seen in a CCTV footage but there is no recorded footage of the actual shooting along Reyes Street, Barangay Poblacion. The victim, who sustained gunshot wounds in the head, was brought to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The suspects fled after the incident.

