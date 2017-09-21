Thursday, September 21, 2017
    Mandaluyong bettor bags P16M lotto pot

    A bettor from Mandaluyong City won the P16 million jackpot prize in the Superlotto 6/49 September 19 draw.

    The lucky patron bought the ticket with the winning combination 21, 39, 04, 10, 31, 11 at a lotto outlet in Waltermart, Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

    “Once again, the PCSO made a difference in the life of one of our kababayans,” Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

    Superlotto 6/49 is played every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

