Mandaluyong fire kills 2, leaves over 1,000 families homeless

TWO persons were killed in a huge fire that swept through an informal settler area in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) on Sunday night, leaving some 1,400 families homeless. Wilma Laurino, 26, and Rolly Onchunra, 29, died during the fire that gutted some 500 houses at Block 35, Welfareville, Barangay Addition Hills. Laurino, who has autism, was allegedly left by her relatives in their burning house, while Onchunra, reportedly drunk, died from cardiac arrest. Mandaluyong City Fire Marshall Roberto Semillano Jr. said the fire started at 7:45 p.m. and was declared out at 3:24 a.m. It reached general alarm and spread to neighboring Barangay San Jose. Fire investigators said the fire was caused by a leak from a liquefied petroleum gas tank in the house of Alex Naga. Fire damage was estimated at P10 million. The affected families were temporarily evacuated to four elementary schools in the city.